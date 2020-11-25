UK Government warns firms looking to do business with China

A new Government website online has been launched to try and help UK tech firms do business with China. Even though Chinese firms are perceived as a potential threat to national security among some western nations, not everyone is that eager to eliminate all partnerships – permanently.

The UK, for example, wants to help its companies understand the advantages, but also the potential risks, of working with Chinese tech companies. That’s the goal of Digital And Tech China.

Among the concerns listed on the website are China’s use of mass surveillance, the repression of ethnic minorities, and media censorship. It also lists case studies, as well as guidance on how to do due diligence.

“The UK is determined to support our businesses to engage with China in a way that reflects the UK’s values and takes account of national security concerns,” said Caroline Dinenage, minister for digital and culture, City AM reported.

Chinese tech practices were first put into the spotlight by US president Donald Trump, which argued that Huawei, which was at the time considered the prime candidate to build the US 5G infrastructure, could be abused by the Chinese government.

As a result, Huawei could be forced to install backdoors into the network, allowing the Chinese government to spy on communications in the West, he claimed. Both Huawei and the Chinese government dismissed the accusations as baseless, but the US, and the UK after that, banned Huawei from building the 5G infrastructure.