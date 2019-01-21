UK hit with 30m cyberattacks in just three months

Almost 30 million cyberattacks were carried out in the United Kingdom in the fourth quarter of last year. This is according to a new report by Kaspersky Lab, based on an analysis of threats between October and December 2018 in the country.

The report claims that browser-based attacks were the primary method from spreading malicious programs in the country. There were more than 12 million detected threats. Out of all Kaspersky users that were attacked by malicious software, 16 per cent were web-borne threats.

Local threats were more prevalent, Kaspersky adds, saying it thwarted more than 17.5 million such attacks in Q4. Servers had hosted 11.2 million incidents.

Kaspersky says that the most frequent tactic to carry out a browser-borne attack is to implement an infection that exploits vulnerabilities and their plug-ins. The second most frequent tactic is social engineering.

2019 is going to be a tough year for cybersecurity professionals and individuals looking to stay safe online. Experts are saying crime will increase this year, cloud will present a huge cybersecurity challenge, and we are yet to feel the consequences of GDPR which will undoubtedly be painful for some.

Shadow IT, IoT and DDoS will continue to give headaches to cybersecurity pros, and unless these problems make it to the boardroom, they’re only going to worsen.

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock