Hospitals worldwide to get free security software

As cyberattacks against hospitals surge during the coronavirus crisis, technology companies are stepping up to alleviate the pressure.

Cybersecurity firm Bitdefender has announced it will give its enterprise-grade security solution to all healthcare organisations for free, regardless of their location.

Bitdefender also said it will offer large organisations free access to its professional services and advanced technologies, such as network traffic security and analytics.

Since the coronavirus outbreak took the world by storm, hospitals have been under even greater pressure from cybercriminals, who have looked to make treating Covid-19 patients even more challenging.

“Hackers have acted opportunistically and unethically, taking advantage of this time of uncertainty to deliver malware, conduct phishing, and perform online fraud against the organisations affected most,” said Florin Talpes, CEO at Bitdefender.

“We are thankful for the work of healthcare professionals worldwide and aim to support them by providing protection for their organisations’ sensitive information in a way that assures operational continuity and lets them focus on treating patients and slowing the spread of this virus.”

Targeted healthcare organisations include hospitals in the Czech Republic and Paris, and the World Health Organisation.