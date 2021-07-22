UK lagging behind on implementing remote networks

When it comes to adopting Zero Trust security measures, UK firms are falling well behind the rest of the world, a new report from ManageEngine has found.

Polling 1,210 IT professionals worldwide, including 302 in the UK for its 2021 Digital Readiness Survey report, ManageEngine found that just above a quarter (27 percent) of UK organisations have implemented Zero Trust in their business.

Generally speaking, Zero Trust is a network security model perceived as a good way to tackle threats introduced with remote working. With this model, anything and everything trying to connect to a system has to be verified before getting access. With a 40 percent penetration rate, India seems to be spearheading the change, followed by Australia and New Zealand with 37 percent. North America is the only one falling behind the UK in terms of adoption, the report states, with a 20 percent penetration rate.

The importance of Zero Trust is only going to grow in the next two years, the report further hinted, as it found that almost all respondents (95 percent) plan on keeping their remote working policies in place for at least another 24 months.

Furthermore, the majority of respondents said they experienced increased security threats, as a direct consequence of the pandemic. For many, it’s remote working that has exacerbated the problem.

For Sridhar Iyengar, managing director of Zoho Europe, Zero Trust networks are a “popular alternative” in which IT teams are allowed to take the lead and ensure that user identities are verified before they are granted the necessary privileges, “whether that’s accessing certain systems or downloading new software.”