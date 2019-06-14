UK is leading the way when it comes to cloud adoption

UK businesses are leading the way when it comes to adopting cloud technologies, new research has found.

A poll of 876 executives from Infosys found that British companies are considered "Torchbearers" in rapidly utilising cloud solutions.

The report split businesses into four categories, with Torchbearers being the most advanced ones, Pathfinders having moderate cloud adoption, Defenders having a siloed, tentative approach and Aspirants who have a low cloud adoption across functions.

UK businesses mostly fall into the Torchbearers category, it was concluded in the report.

What’s common across all groups of businesses is that they all have an enterprise-wide cloud strategy, which confirms the theory that cloud is ‘well-entrenched’ among enterprises.

Some have a well-defined strategy that is being followed to the letter, while others have a vague attempt of a strategy that serves more as a guideline.

Adoption is mostly driven by emerging tech, competitive activity, as well as overall cost saving. Businesses expect to deliver better user experience to both customers and stakeholders, as well as to standardise and integrate the tech across the enterprise.

Aligning legacy systems with the cloud is considered a top challenge, and Infosys – this is no surprise, given how ‘rampant’ legacy systems still are in most enterprises.

“Cloud initiatives have mushroomed across the enterprise as businesses recognize the inevitability of cloud computing in their quest for digital transformation,” said Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys.

“There are multiple challenges that will emerge, but investments in cloud transformation initiatives by enterprises have demonstrated long-term benefits as they aspire to win the digital race and achieve significant business performance improvements by building a robust Cloud ecosystem. The findings of this survey elucidate the multiple facets of Cloud implementation which will help enterprises derive their strategy and embark on a digital transformation journey with cloud at the core for optimum business benefits.”

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock