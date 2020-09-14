UK among the most targeted by cybercriminals

The UK is among the countries most frequently targeted by cybercriminals employing macOS malware.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which states that the UK is listed ninth when it comes to the geographical distribution of macOS malware (with 5.90 percent).

The most common malware threats facing Mac users have remained largely the same in recent quarters, according to Kaspersky. However, the firm has recently discovered a new version of a previously known threat, as well as one new backdoor: Lador.a.

The report also claims criminals primarily look to exploit vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Office suite (72 percent) and popular browsers (12 percent). Kaspersky believes this may be due to the rise of remote working, with staff operating outside of the “protective ring offered by a corporate network”.

Mobile threats were down compared to Q2 last year, but the number of malicious installers in circulation has risen since the beginning of 2020. Kaspersky claims to have detected 1,245,894 malicious installers, up by 93,232 over the previous quarter.