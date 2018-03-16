UK is the top location for creating AI jobs

As businesses look to incorporate artificial intelligence into their organisations and products, demand for AI jobs has increased significantly with new data revealing that the UK's artificial intelligence sector is growing faster than in America, Canada and Australia.

The world's largest job site, Indeed has recorded a threefold increase in AI jobs in Britain since 2015 and at this rate the UK is on course to be a global leader in AI technology.

Jobs in the field of artificial intelligence generally require highly skilled workers who are able to develop and maintain complex systems and applications. The two most sought after positions by employers were data scientists and machine learning engineers as they play a critical role in teaching machines to use and interpret data.

In the UK, AI jobs pay well above the average salary with data scientists earning £56,385 a year and machine learning engineers earning an average of £54,617 a year.

Despite the fact that businesses are offering higher salaries, they are still having difficulties when it comes to finding talented workers to fill these positions. Researchers at Indeed found that the amount of AI jobs available in Britain was six times higher than the number of interested candidates.

Economist and senior fellow at Indeed, Tara Sinclair offered further details on the UK's unique position in the field of AI, saying:

“Britain’s reputation as a tech leader has made it a natural home for the booming AI sector, and the UK’s concentration of AI jobs has risen steadily - and now outstrips that in the other major English-speaking countries. AI jobs are not for everyone, as they require highly specialised skills. So it’s essential that post-Brexit Britain retains the ability to attract the global talent it needs to keep its AI sector in pole position.”

