UK IT channel needs vendor help to fulfill cloud ambitions

The UK’s IT channel needs more help from vendors, if they want to remove the limitations to selling cloud-based services and allow resellers to sell more. This is the conclusion of a new research released by the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) and Intermedia.

Based on a poll of 150 senior decision-makers form IT channel organisations, the research says 99 per cent of them understand the benefits of cloud, yet just 65 per cent are offering such services.

There are three key barriers to the implementation of the new IT model, including cultural changes (82 per cent), skilled staff shortage (81 per cent) and cloud marketing and positioning struggles (80 per cent).

“The channel is clearly struggling when it comes to cloud deployments and is missing out on major opportunities as a result,” said Alex Hilton, CEO of the Cloud Industry Forum.

“We have seen end-user adoption of cloud-based services rocket in recent years, with 78 per cent of end user organisations using at least one cloud-based service today, up from 61 per cent in 2012, but the channel hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.

Resellers that do sell cloud services are reporting a wide range of benefits, from improved competitive edge to extended revenues and market reach. This puts channel resellers that haven’t yet made the move at a distinct disadvantage.” The full report can be downloaded on this link.

