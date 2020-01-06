UK IT industry set for major job boost in 2020

The UK’s IT industry is poised for growth, if job postings are any indication. The independent job board CV-Library said that out of all the different industries, IT saw the second biggest jump in applications year-on-year.

Job applications in the industry grew 28.6 per cent, compared to the same period last year, with only hospitality performing just slightly better – 28.8 per cent. Construction, Design and Property round off the top five, while Education and Finance were to bottom two.

According to CV-Library, the biggest driver of growth of applications is the fact that average pay in the IT sector rose 2.7 per cent last year.

“Despite severe political and economic uncertainty over the last year, it’s positive to see that the IT industry has continued to grow,” commented Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library.

“We’ve noticed that this is an ongoing trend across several sectors, which should instil confidence in employers who may have put their recruitment plans on pause in the run up to the election; especially as January is consistently one of the best times to hire.”

The report goes to show that businesses in the IT industry were advertising more roles last year – 11.7 per cent more. While this could be benefitial for the workers, employers are looking at increasing competition in the battle for top talent.

“While competition for jobs may be higher in some sectors, this increase in job applications is great news for businesses looking for new talent,” Biggins continues.

“Don’t wait to take advantage of this growth and start advertising your latest job roles now.”