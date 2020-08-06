UK IT job numbers plummet in 2020

Job vacancy numbers across the UK IT industry have fallen dramatically during 2020 as the effects of the global pandemic continue to be felt by workers across the world.

New data from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board, found that the amount of IT jobs being advertised had fallen by 43.9% in July 2020 compared to the previous year.

However, job applications have risen by 30.8% year-on-year; causing the application to job ratio to soar by a massive 133.4% since last July to

Overall, the figures show that although job applications have dropped by 7.4% year-on-year, the figure looks to be recovering, with July 202 seeing a 12% month-on-month rise - although monthly application to job ratio has soared by a massive 170.3%.

Despite these worries, CV-Library says it found average salaries for new IT jobs has actually risen by 5.7% year-on-year and 1% month-on-month. It says the average salary for a new job is now £47,391 in July 2020, up from £46,909 in June 2020 and £44,815 in July 2019.

“Demand for jobs is still outstripping supply and this will be a trend that we’ll continue to see for some time," said Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library.

"Naturally, the summer months tend to be a quieter time for both recruitment and job searching. However, the fact that our economy is struggling means there are less opportunities up for grabs than normal and more people looking for work; not an ideal combination.”

“The IT industry is one of a few sectors to see an increase in pay both month-on-month and year-on-year and this is promising for eager job hunters. Most professionals have been prepared to take a pay cut during the economic downturn, but the IT industry appears to be performing well.”