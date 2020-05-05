UK IT recruitment plummets over coronavirus concerns

Job openings in the UK’s IT sector took a nosedive in April, falling by 56.5 percent month-on-month as per new figures from independent job board CV-Library.

Year-on-year, meanwhile, the volume of IT job listings has dropped by almost two thirds (59.4 percent).

According to Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library, it all comes down to the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis.

“Thousands of companies have put a pause on their hiring plans until there’s more certainty in the market and the pandemic is having an impact on all sorts of industries; including IT,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel at this stage, especially as we move into the thick of the spring/summer period, which tends to be quieter for hiring anyway."

Applications have also slowed, with the data showing a fall of 4.8 percent month-on-month and 21.3 percent year-on-year, despite redundancies, furloughing and widespread uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

CV-Library also notes that competition is heating up among IT applicants, with the application to job ratio rising 134.6 percent over the previous month.