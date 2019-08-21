UK IT jobs fall again as Brexit worries rise

Jobs in the UK’s IT sector are in freefall, and experts are saying it’s all Brexit’s fault. CompTIA has issued new numbers recently, which show that job ads are down 13 per cent, compared to the same period last year, and 40 per cent compared to the same period two years ago.

CompTIA’s senior director Amy Carrado says this downtrend is not exclusive to the IT sector, however, as all industries in the UK are faced with a similar trend.

The company saw around 50,000 ads for software developers and programmers this year, with most of the ads (21,605) being for architects and system designers, followed by IT user support technicians (16,764) and IT and telecoms pros (13,246). There were also plenty of jobs in the IT ops sector (12,560) and for web designers and developers (12,427).

The trade association also claims there is a precise demand for “fundamental technology skills in networking, security and technical support”, with Amazon, British Sky Broadcasting Group, GCI Group, NHS and Square One Group being the largest job advertisers.

KPMG believes this downturn in the number of jobs should be blamed on Brexit. It says what we’re witnessing is the “weakest hiring plans” we’ve seen in two years. New business has “softened”, while existing corporations are “feeling the chill from a weaker UK economy”.

Brexit uncertainty is feeding into “greater risk aversions, cuts to corporate spending and a corresponding slowdown in new business growth”.