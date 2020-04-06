UK IT jobs plummet as virus impact hits

IT jobs in the UK dropped by a “staggering” 17.4 per cent in March, compared to the same period in 2019.

This is according to a new report from the independent job board CV-Library, which pinned the major drop on layoffs and recruitment freezes caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of IT-related applications submitted by candidates also dropped 12.7 percent year-on-year.

The difference is also significant month on month, with the IT sector experiencing an 8.2 percent drop in vacancies between February and March.

New candidate registrations on the CV-Library site have risen “dramatically” by 10 per cent year-on-year, even though job searches for new positions in the IT industry dropped by 6.7 percent.

For Lee Biggins, the CV-Library founder and CEO, the findings of the research are unsurprising. He believes companies had to adapt to the “new normal”, which meant “placing existing employees on furlough and even making redundancies.”

He expects the national unemployment rate to “soar” in April, but claims businesses need to be ready for life on the other side of the pandemic.

“Remember, we may be under these social distancing restrictions for some time, so be prepared to hire remotely and consider how that’s going to work. For example, you’ll probably need to adapt your recruitment process to rely on techniques such as video interviews.”