UK launches new body dedicated to addressing cybersecurity skills shortage

The UK has established a new independent organization that will oversee the cybersecurity industry. The UK Cyber Security Council will be tasked with making sure there are enough skilled workers in the field, that they are provided with the necessary training and that there is sufficient diversity in the workforce.

According to Computer Weekly, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will fund the creation of the new body, in a bid to standardize career paths for professionals in cybersecurity.

Working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Cyber Security Council will also be tasked with attracting new talent to the industry.

“The fact we are launching an independent professional body for cyber security shows just how vital this area has become – it makes a huge contribution to our thriving digital economy by safeguarding our critical national infrastructure, commerce and other online spaces,” said digital minister Matt Warman.

“The UK Cyber Security Council will ensure anyone interested in an exciting career tackling online threats has access to world-class training and guidance. It will also champion diversity and inclusion, driving up standards while helping the nation to build back better and safer.”

The Council will officially start work on March 31, it was said. The founding members include BCS, CompTIA, Crest, the IET, ISC² and TechUK, while Claudia Natanson, former CSO at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), will be the first chair.