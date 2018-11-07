UK leaders set 2020 digital transformation deadline

A vast majority of business leaders want to get digital transformation of their organisations done by 2020, according to a new report by Cisco.

Based on a poll of more than 1,000 business leaders in the UK, the report says 80 per cent of respondents want to change how their employees work and which technology they’re using, all with the goal of changing processes and boosting productivity.

New technologies are at the core of this desire. The respondents see it as a catalyst for skill development and an opportunity for reinvention. They think technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning will have a key role in the near future. They also believe these technologies will shape business-critical decisions, soon enough.

This change means, for more than half of business leaders, that job roles will change. Two thirds are prioritising upskilling with digital skills, while 74 per cent are learning new skills as we speak.

“We are in an era of extraordinary change which is both catalysed and enabled by technology,” commented Scot Gardner, Chief Executive, Cisco UK and Ireland.

“However, the opportunity presented by new technology cannot be realised in a vacuum. As the research highlights, business leaders in the UK see the need to focus on people, purpose and partnerships to have a positive impact on both the business environment and wider society – we now have to ensure we act upon it.”

Cisco’s full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock