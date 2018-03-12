UK heading Europe when it comes to SOC maturity

The UK is leading the charge when it comes to SOC maturity, according to new research which has highlighted the good work being done across the country.

Mature security operational centres (SOC) are better at detecting data breaches, which ultimately helps businesses recover from them faster and with less pain.

A report by Micro Focus found that there is a global upward trend when it comes to SOC maturity, with the UK leading the way.

It has been up 12 per cent, but the UK has seen biggest growth – 17 per cent. The report says this success is “heavily linked” to an increase in investments among UK businesses, mostly driven by the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation.

The report also states there is a “significant” security gap – globally a fifth (20 per cent) couldn’t even reach Security Operations Maturity Model level 1. This means they are completely lacking the capability, and that they operate in an ad-hoc manner.

The State of Security Operations Report combined 200 assessments of 144 discreet SOC organisations in 33 countries (both private and public sector).

“Over the last five years, we have watched organisations attempt to achieve a complete security transformation by applying short-term fixes – such as the purchase of peripheral products or dismantling of solutions – only to find poor results and poor business alignment,” said Matthew Shriner, vice president, Security Professional Services for Micro Focus.

“With that in mind, it is refreshing that when it comes to cyber defence capability, Micro Focus is seeing a much higher degree of operational sophistication than ever before. Whether linked to data regulation, such as the GDPR, or a result of changing internal processes and technology, SOCs are increasingly satisfying the objectives of companies’ cyber defence investments. Nearly 25 per cent of organisations assessed are meeting business goals, representing a nearly 10 per cent year-over-year improvement.”

