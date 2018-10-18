UK leading the way in the data centre market

The UK is the largest third party Data Centre market in Europe, helping lead the way in encouraging major growth, new research has found.

This is according to a report by DataCentrePricing.Com, titled Data Centre Trends Tracker, which found that the UK has 840,000 square metres of Data Centre space, followed by Germany with 509,000 m2. The expansion is set to continue, with the country adding new 40,000 square metres of data centre space every year.

Most of it will be coming through the Slough Data Centre Cluster, which will grow an additional 21,000 square metres over the next 12 months. Besides Slough, there are expansion in the London, Farnborough and Cardiff clusters.

Despite growth, however, pricing remains high. Average UK rack space rates are more than €1,000 per standard retail rack. This makes the UK third highest, behind Switzerland and Ireland.

But the rates differ significantly in different UK data centre clusters. Leeds and Newcastle have the lowest average rentals – 42 per cent less than those in London and the Inner M25 region.

Data centre facilities are currently under construction in Wales, Scotland, the North West and the North East of England. Also, new data centre facilities have recently been opened near Portsmouth and Gloucester.

DCP has identified there are five clusters in the UK including London, Slough, Cardiff, Manchester & Woking.

Image source: Shutterstock/Scanrail1