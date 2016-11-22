UK leads on industry connectivity, global report claims

The Economist Intelligence Unit and Telstra have released a new report which assesses if the ground in various countries around the world is fertile for digital transformation. The UK ranked quite well. The report itself is focused mostly on Asia, and bases its results on three criteria: digital infrastructure, human capital and industry connectedness.

The UK scored world’s highest on industry connectivity, earning 93.2, which is 10 more than the global average. In other two criteria, digital infrastructure and human capital, it didn’t rank that well. For digital infrastructure, it ranked 65.9, falling behind Australia (69.7), and the US (77.1), and for human capital, it was also behind the US and Australia, scoring 71.0. In the overall score, it got 72.6, less than both Australia (74.3) and the US (77.3). But one man’s crisis is another man’s opportunity, and this result has shown that UK organisations have a huge opportunity to use their partnerships to achieve digital transformation – more than their counterparts in the US or China.

“As e-commerce and digital processes only grow in importance, countries that fall behind when it comes to their digital infrastructure, human capital or ecosystem risk putting their economy at a disadvantage when it comes to competing on a global scale and attracting investment” commented Martijn Blanken, Telstra’s Group Managing Director of Global Enterprise and Services.

The full whitepaper, entitled Connecting Capabilities, can be found on this link (PDF).