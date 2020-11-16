UK local authorities yet to fully embrace digital government services

Local authorities in the UK are making strides towards becoming digital-first operations, but they are still yet to fully embrace digital services.

This is according to a new report from OpenText, which set out to uncover whether public sector organizations have taken advantage of the government's National Data Strategy, launched in September.

Polling 263 local authorities across the UK for the report, OpenText found that almost a third (31 percent) don't know exactly how much of the information they store and manage for local citizens is digitalized.

While a significant minority (40 percent) digitalized almost all (76-99 percent) of the data they manage and store for citizens, just one in ten (11 percent) have fully digitalized all of their citizen records.

OpenText says it is “encouraging” that most of local authorities (80 percent) have been using content services solutions since 2019, allowing citizens to access data remotely – something that has become paramount since the pandemic began.

Still, almost half don't plan to use these services to share data with external third parties and a further 11 percent have no plans to implement this technology at all.

“At a time when local government is working day and night to protect vulnerable citizens from Covid-19, it’s important that they continue to strive for easier and faster ways to share information, both internally with staff and externally with citizens and third-party organizations,” said Tracey Lethbridge, Head of UK Public Sector at OpenText.