UK 'losing ground' when it comes to digital transformation

Digital transformation seems to be going rather slowly in the UK, compared to other EU countries, new research has found.

Kyocera has surveyed businesses representatives from 1,750 organisations and came to the conclusion that The Netherlands, Italy, Turkey and Spain are all moving faster than the UK, when it comes to digitalising documents and using new and advanced digital solutions.

The report claims that almost two thirds (61 per cent) of UK companies have managed to digitalise at least half of their business documents, but that’s still pretty far away from the countries mentioned above.

At the same time, more than one in ten (12 per cent) haven’t even begun digitalising their documents, double the amount compared to, say Spain or Italy.

“We are seeing that UK companies face a variety of challenges such as securing vital information and storing documentation, without realising that easy solutions exist and are on the market in the form of document management solutions, such as Content Services,” explained Michael Powell, Expert Software Product Management at Kyocera Document Solutions Europe.

“The UK leads the way in some departments, such as Logistics and Legal, but significantly lags behind in both digitalisation and automation of areas such as Sales and Procurement. Such disparity between departments is reflective of the way in which companies are transitioning, and therefore still have some way to go.”

Kyocera says it is ‘crucial’ for enterprises in the UK to adapt solutions such as document management systems, enterprise content management and content services, something 44 per cent of EU companies aren’t even aware exist.

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock