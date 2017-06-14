UK managers would appreciate better tech at work

More than a third (34 per cent) of business managers and HR professionals in the UK are not satisfied with the technology they work with every day.

This is according to a new report by IDC and Cornerstone OnDemand, which analysed if UK workplaces are supplying the latest tech to their employees to help them work better.

The report is based on a poll of 1,469 European business managers and HR pros. It also states that another third (34 per cent) of respondents in the UK see legacy systems as their biggest roadblock to development and growth.

Despite not providing the latest and greatest in tech gadgets, the majority are pushing for flexible working. Eighty-four per cent of businesses now have apps and data which can be accessed from anywhere, effectively enabling remote working. Almost three quarters (70 per cent) said they can do some, or all of their work, on a mobile phone or a tablet.

The report also says the UK offers most IT training in all of Europe, with 83 per cent of respondents saying there are available courses in their workplaces. The EU average is 81 per cent.

More than four in ten (43 per cent) of UK respondents feel HR processes are a ‘major source of frustration’ among managers. Fifteen per cent think HR doesn’t understand the requirements for IT skills, while 12 per cent thinks HR doesn’t give managers the right tools.

Vincent Belliveau, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Cornerstone OnDemand, explained, “The intuitive and smart technology we have access to in our personal lives increases expectations of what we should have at work. HR and IT departments need to work more closely to communicate and teach the capabilities of the technology they roll-out across their organisation. Making more employees more IT literate will both increase productivity and improve employee morale.”

