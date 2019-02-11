UK may block Huawei from major state projects

The UK is reportedly gearing up to pass new laws which would block Huawei from ‘sensitive UK technology projects’.

This is according to a recent report by The Sun, which claims senior Cabinet ministers and Britain’s most senior civil servant Mark Sedwill are looking to replace EU procurement laws with UK ones, which would be more mindful when it comes to matters of national security.

Huawei has been at the spotlight for quite some time now, as the US accused it of helping the Chinese government spy on the west. Allegedly, Huawei’s 5G gear may include backdoors which would allow the Chinese to spy on communications, wherever Huawei’s infrastructure was installed.

The US is the most vocal proponent of this idea, urging not only its own lawmakers, but also its allies, to ban Huawei from building their 5G networks. Countries that are currently considering the ban are the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy and Japan, to name a few.

Huawei, on the other hand, denies these accusations, saying there is no proof for any of it. It says it has a record of two decades of spotless international work.

In a recent speech, a Huawei representative called for ‘digital supervision’ by the EU, to show the transparency and quality of its security practices.

The company’s CFO is currently under house arrest in Canada, after being accused by the US of fraud. Another employee was recently arrested in Poland after being accused of spying. He was subsequently fired from the company.

