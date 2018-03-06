UK moves up in global cloud capability expertise

The UK is now ranked fourth best country when it comes to using cloud services, according to a new report.

In its 2018 Global Cloud Computing Scorecard, BSA/The Software Alliance says the UK has moved from ninth place in 2016 to fourth place in 2018. Only Germany, Japan and the US scored higher when it comes to a country’s preparedness for the adoption and growth of cloud computing services.

There are a couple of factors behind the UK’s success, the report claims. The first, and arguably most important is the fact that the country is improving its data protection laws. Part of the reason for the update is the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation, which the UK wants to comply with.

Secondly, it is free from cyber-censorship and filtering, and up-to-date laws are in place for e-commerce and electronic signatures.

Then, the UK has signed the Convention on Cybercrime, and lastly, it has advanced IP laws and infrastructure already set up.

“The Scorecard is a tool that can help countries constructively self-evaluate their policies and determine next steps to increase adoption of cloud computing,” said Victoria Espinel, President and CEO of BSA | The Software Alliance.

“Cloud computing allows anyone to access technology previously available only to large organizations, paving the way for increased connectivity and innovation. Countries that embrace the free flow of data, implement cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, protect intellectual property, and establish IT infrastructure will continue to reap the benefits of cloud computing for businesses and citizens alike.”

