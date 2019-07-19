UK workers wasting billions of hours due to poor technology

Technology in the workplace should make employees more engaged, more productive and more relaxed, but the solutions they operate with today – are having the opposite effect.

A new report from Insight claims that UK office workers waste 1.8 billion hours every year (2.4 hours a week), struggling with the technology they’re given as working tools.

Based on a poll of 2,000 UK office workers, the report also says that a third aren’t properly equipped, making flexible and remote working a nightmare. In total, four in five office workers said they have thought at some point in time that they don’t have the right technological tools to get the job done.

But it’s not just about the quality of the tools that’s making people miserable, it’s also being flooded with irrelevant information. Employees are saying that less than half of the information they receive is relevant, while 60 per cent ignore internal communications until someone brings it up. For almost half (47 per cent) internal communications are ineffective.

Important information is missed four times a week, while a third misses important stuff at least once a day.

“In 2019, employees shouldn’t be complaining that technology makes their lives harder,” said Emma de Sousa, UK Managing Director at Insight.

“Businesses should strive to keep workers informed and involved, however, company information and updates are being ignored as a result of information overload. In contrast, as a consumer, you have access to a wide range of technology and devices, where information received and shared is tailored based on the user preferences; businesses need to take the same approach. Technology in the workplace that cannot help streamline communication, keep employees engaged and support a healthy work-life balance is not fit for purpose.”