Many UK organisations are still hesitant on cloud adoption

UK businesses aren’t eager to adopt cloud technologies, a new report from Veritas Technologies suggests. This hesitation stems from the fears they are having over losing data in a breach, or having issues staying compliant with various local and international laws and data regulations.

This hesitation translated to poor data growth. Five years ago, organisations expected their data to grow by 50 per cent within a year, but it took half a decade, instead, and they’re still at 47 per cent, on average.

However, slowly but surely – businesses are moving past these fears which are holding them back. In 2015, more than three quarters (77 per cent) saw security as a challenge to cloud adoption – a figure which now sits at 59 per cent. Fears over the unpredictability of cloud computing dropped from 49 to 21 per cent.

“Businesses have negotiated the cloud challenges of 2015, but old fears are being replaced by new ones – and these need to be overcome if companies are going to meet their transformational goals” comments Jasmit Sagoo, UK&I CTO at Veritas Technologies.

“Concerns around cloud security and unpredictability may have been resolved, but they have been replaced by fear of data loss and compliance breaches, 55% and 54% respectively. This is understandable, given the wider data challenges that organisations often have, many of which can be exacerbated by a multicloud strategy.”

The report further states that the majority of data isn’t being used. While 19 per cent of data is considered useful and business critical, 28 per cent is deemed as redundant, obsolete or trivial (ROT). The vast majority – 53 per cent – is considered “dark”, down from 59 per cent five years ago.

Veritas’ full report can be found on this link.