Huge increase UK organisations paying ransomware demands

More and more organisations infected with ransomware are deciding to simply pay the ransom in hopes of getting their data back, according to new research.

CrowdStrike’s new report, based on a poll of 1,900 senior IT decision-makers and IT security professionals across 11 countries, says that the number of organisations worldwide, paying ransom from supply chain attacks has risen by at least 100 per cent.

Globally, this year, 39 per cent paid the ransom (up from 14 per cent). In the UK, 28 per cent paid ransom, up from 14 per cent.

The number of businesses attacked by ransomware also grew, from 16 to 34 per cent (42 per cent in the UK). At the same time, and perhaps a bit contradictory, organisations fear supply chain attacks less, compared to last year (28 to 33 per cent, respectively). Some UK organisations have vetted all new and existing software suppliers in the past 12 months, the report concludes.

Looking at where the threats come from, Russia is what worries UK businesses most (82 per cent), followed by China and North Korea. Germans, on the other hand, fear the Chinese most. For a fifth of UK’s businesses, identifying the threats is critical, while just six per cent are able to discover the identity of their attackers.

“Reacting with speed to next-generation, persistent and pervasive threats requires the power of the cloud and crowdsourced data on the real threats facing organisations, whether they are malicious files or from file-less behaviours,” said John Titmus, Sr. Director, Sales & Solution Engineering - EMEA Region, CrowdStrike.

“The solution to these threats lies within the power of the cloud and AI to leverage vast data sets to spot indicators of attack before those attacks break out and become breaches. Then organisations react at the speed required to beat organised cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries.”