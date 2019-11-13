UK organisations shying away from emerging tech

UK companies are shying away from emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT, meaning they could be missing the opportunity of becoming a global leader.

This is according to a new report by Softcat, which set out to understand UK firms’ biggest technology priorities for the next year.

According to the report, data-driven technology, such as artificial intelligence or IoT, are sitting very low on the priorities list, on the seventh and eight place, respectively. Softcat considers these rankings “lower than expected” despite the fact that they have remained unchanged, more or less, in the past three years.

For the report, the company polled organisations in 18 different industries, including Real Estate, Private Health & Social Work, and Energy & Utilities. While print has the lowest priority out of all technologies, cybersecurity remains in the number one spot.

Softcat claims that more than half (55 per cent) of UK firms have experienced a cyberattack this year, representing a 15 per cent rise, compared to the previous year. That is why they're taking cybersecurity seriously and considering it of the utmost importance.

With more than two thirds of global employees now working remotely, on-demand access to secure and optimised data is now a business necessity, it was added.

Fifty-six per cent of industries ranked End User Computing and Mobility as their second biggest technology priority. For some industries (construction, education and healthcare), this ranks even higher than cybersecurity.

Investment in the Datacentre and Cloud is ranked third overall.