UK police raids target Webstresser cybercriminals

The UK police has continued its raids against online crime site Webstresser and its customers, seizing 60-something computers and other gadgets that had been used for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Webstresser is the world's largest online marketplace for DDoS attacks according to Europol, and had initially been shut down in April, when its owners were arrested.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had issued "cease and desist" to people from whom it had seized the devices, and warned them of future legal actions, should they continue these practices.

"The action taken shows that although users think that they can hide behind usernames and crypto-currency, these do not provide anonymity," said Jim Stokley, deputy director of the NCA's national cybercrime unit. "We have already identified further suspects linked to the site, and we will continue to take action," he added.

There is a wider, international action going on, against Webstresser and its customers. Investigators revealed that Webstresser was selling cyber-attacks for as little as $14.99 and that individuals could order an attack with very little chance of being traced.

The seven suspected members of the group behind the site were arrested or searched by local authorities in the Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia and Canada with support from the US authorities, Europol and Police Scotland.

