UK police spend over £1m on cybersecurity training

The UK's police forces have spent more than £1.3 million in the last three years training its staff on cybersecurity issues.

The figures, contained in a new report released by the Parliament Street Think Tank, show that almost 40,000 staff have taken part in the training.

North Wales Police lead the way when it came to the amount of training on offer, spending more than £375,000 in the past three years. The majority of funds went into the ‘Main Stream Cyber Training’, a five-day course that trained 147 staff and cost £160,000.

The report also states that West Mercia and Warwickshire Police submitted a joint response which saw a total of £125,633. Lincolnshire was third with £119,834, followed by West Midlands Police and Police Scotland.

“With cybercrime on the rise, it’s clear that all organisations are urgently seeking to recruit, train and equip staff with the latest security expertise and cyber skills. Whether it’s online courses or specialist programmes, it’s encouraging to see forces taking steps to improve IT skills of serving officers and staff," commented Sheila Flavell, COO at FDM Group.

“These skills aren’t only vital for modern policing, they are essential to support and protect businesses across the country. That’s why so much more needs to be done to address the UK’s chronic skills crisis, to ensure we have the highly skilled workers to protect companies and the public from malicious online attacks.”

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock