UK public sector struggling with cloud issues

Less than a third of NHS trusts (30 per cent) and less than two thirds (61 per cent) of central government departments have adopted any kind of public cloud in their organisation, new research has claimed.

A report by SolarWinds, based on a Freedom of Information request, says this is despite the UK government guidelines which are making it mandatory for central government to evaluate public cloud solutions first. It also “strongly recommends” the same for the public sector in general.

The report also states that few of these public-sector organisations plan to move completely to the cloud (41 per cent among central government respondents and 79 per cent among NHS).

The biggest issue with public cloud seems to be monitoring. Roughly half (48 per cent) of NHS organisations, and more than half (53 per cent) of central government organisations use four or more monitoring tools to manage their infrastructure.

Also, they’re not using the same tools across their entire infrastructure, in many cases.

“While not surprising, the results suggest that public sector users, particularly those handling sensitive data, have yet to be convinced that the public cloud is an integral tool that can provide considerable ROI. Crucial to the lack of trust is the lack of consistency in management tools across the infrastructure,” said Paul Parker, chief technologist, federal and national government, SolarWinds.

“The public sector needs tools that can combine the monitoring and management of on-premises and cloud infrastructure, including legacy technology, in a way that clearly demonstrates system performance and ROI potential. Without this, it will be near impossible to achieve the cost-efficiency and data fluidity that the government is aiming for with the Cloud First policy.”

