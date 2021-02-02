UK public sector embracing cloud in pandemic

Cloud technology is not yet widespread among public sector organizations, but the UK is slowly getting there. This is according to a new report from NetApp, which claims that the country has made “notable progress” towards cloud adoption.

NetApp issued a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to 200 UK government departments, public agencies, services, and trusts, and found that more than half (53 percent) use hybrid infrastructure, in which some elements remain on-premises.

The company believes this mixture of cloud and local infrastructure will “continue to be the norm for the foreseeable future”, as the complexity of cloud services and existing infrastructure demands implies that “realistic and sensible planning” is necessary for an agile environment that unlocks the cloud’s full potential.

At the moment, more than two-thirds of services are currently less than 50 percent cloud-based. Approximately one in six (16 percent) of respondents are looking to be fully cloud-based in three years’ time.

While in most cases organizations do look at the cloud as a problem-solver, there are instances in which cloud simply isn’t a good fit, the report states. Almost one in ten (9 percent) departments and services have targets of being only 10 percent cloud based in three years’ time, while at least two NHS Trusts currently have no plans to use the cloud.

“These findings definitively show that our public sector will continue to operate in a hybrid environment over the medium term,” said Tim Skinner, Sales Director of NetApp Public Sector.

“As the UK’s public services strive to get the best out of both worlds – cloud and on premises – they must focus on optimizing and truly integrating these various environments with one another. Not only can this drive significant cost savings and lay the foundations for delivering improved services, it will accelerate them in their journey towards the cloud.”