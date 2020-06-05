UK ranked sixth in global 5G market, second in Europe

The UK ranks sixth among the world’s leading nations where 5G deployment is concerned, according to a new report from analyst house OMDIA.

The report states that South Korea has established itself as the global leader in 5G, just as it did when 4G was rolled out. At the moment, the country has 4.67 million subscribers, equating to seven percent of wireless services in the market.

Kuwait, meanwhile, takes the second spot and Switzerland comes in third, making it the most advanced European nation when it comes to 5G.

“Limited coverage, device availability and cautious launches has limited take-up in other global markets,” said Stephen Myers, OMDIA Principal Analyst.

“However, expansive coverage rolled out by Sunrise and Swisscom in Switzerland, Ooredoo and Vodafone in Qatar and Kuwait's three service providers has rivalled Korea for breadth of market coverage.”

Examining the UK market specifically, the report notes that all four major operators are in the process of launching commercial 5G solutions and that the emphasis going forward will be on scaling across the country.

The report also acknowledges that the UK Government is investing heavily in 5G to ensure rural regions are properly served.

“The UK Government has identified 5G as a key technology to assist in its goal in delivering nationwide Gigabit broadband by 2025,” said Myers.

“The UK government’s £1.1 billion digital connectivity package, including the £400 million Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund will support investment in new fixed and mobile networks, through programs such as the 5G Testbeds and Trials Programme.”

“Right now the UK is second only to Switzerland in terms of 5G deployment in the European market and as things stand is well positioned to lead its continental rivals in the deployment of 5G – giving it a potential advantage in terms of developing next-generation industries.”