UK prepares plans for 'full spectrum' approach to cybersecurity

Later this week, the UK government is expected to publish an Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy. The report is expected to contain a “full spectrum” of proposals on how to protect the country from rising levels of cybercrime.

According to a report from Computer Weekly, the paper will cover everything from internet security for home users, to protecting national institutions and enhancing the cyber-capabilities of the Armed Forces.

It is thought this will be the most comprehensive review of the country’s defensive capabilities and national security stance since the end of the Cold War. Such a review has been made necessary by the growing sophistication and regularity of highly damaging cyberattacks.

The proposals should result in an increase in investment in education, stronger partnerships with the security industry and better integrations between intelligence and defense services.

“Cyber power is revolutionizing the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago. We need to build up our cyber capability so we can grasp the opportunities it presents while ensuring those who seek to use its powers to attack us and our way of life are thwarted at every turn,” said Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister.

“Our new, full-spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, promote our interests around the world and make the lives of British people better every day.”