UK signs major data and AI sharing agreement

The Alan Turing Institute, UK’s top AI and data research centre, is today signing an agreement with French-based DATAIA, promoting collaboration between the two organisations, the government has confirmed.

At the UK-France Digital Colloque - a summit of more than 350 businesses, researchers and officials from both countries, the deal will be signed by UK Digital Secretary Matt Hancock, and his French counterpart, Mounir Mahjoubi.

The aim, according to the press release, is to “boost both countries’ digital economies and forge closer links between cutting-edge companies from both nations.”

The two organisations will join forces to work on common goals, like fairness and transparency in the design and implementation of algorithms.

The two government representatives will also sign an accord on digital government.

Digital Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The UK is a digital dynamo, increasingly recognised across the world as a place where ingenuity and innovation can flourish. We are home to four in ten of Europe’s tech businesses worth more than $1 billion and London is the AI capital of Europe.

“France is also doing great work in this area, and these new partnerships show the strength and depth of our respective tech industries and are the first stage in us developing a closer working relationship. This will help us better serve our citizens and provide a boost for our digital economies.”

