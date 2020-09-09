UK small businesses aren't providing enough security training

Cybersecurity training is a major cause for concern for most small and medium-sized businesses in the UK, a new report by Sharp argues. Polling almost 100 businesses, Sharp uncovered that two thirds worry a human error might cause serious trouble for the business. At the same time, a third don’t provide training or resources for their employees.

All things considered, Sharp claims, almost half (43 percent) of all cyberattacks target SMBs which, so it seems, may be unprepared for such an event.

Asking what they’re most fearful of, SMBs pointed towards phishing attacks, ransomware and general data protection. A further 10 percent said they didn’t know how their teams were accessing and sharing business data.

Sharp seems to hint that the solution could be in outsourcing IT services.

“Cybersecurity and data protection has been high on the agenda for businesses over the past few decades, yet there remains a section of the small business community that are yet to take up the mantle,” commented Stuart Sykes, Managing Director at Sharp UK.

“The truth is that hackers target small businesses more than any other sector, and this casual approach could be a key reason why.”

Less than half of respondents outsource their IT services, the report highlights, with the rest either managing this internally or with no protection.