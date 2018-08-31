UK small businesses hit by five cyberattacks each year

New research has shed light on the growing threats faced by small businesses in the UK that faced an average of five cyber attacks over the course of the last 12 months.

According to Appstractor's new independent report titled “Under Attack: Assessing the struggle of UK SMBs against cyber criminals”, some businesses (19%) faced as many as 10 attacks in the last year.

IT decision makers at these SMBs believe that their security software is putting them at greater risk as it is unable to keep pace with the sophisticated nature of these attacks. Security and encryption software is often tailored for individuals or large corporations and governments which makes it extremely difficult to be deployed effectively in a small business environment.

Of those surveyed, only 44 per cent of IT decision makers in SMBs believe that they can properly protect themselves from cybercriminals using current software and systems when compared to larger organisations. Additionally, a third believe that the UK's small business community is being forgotten about.

When it comes to the level of threat faced by UK SMBs, Appstractor's research found that 17 per cent faced at least one attack in the last year, 28 per cent were attacked two to three times, 32 per cent faced 4-5 attacks and 19 per cent were attacked 6-10 times.

CEO and founder of Appstractor, Paul Rosenthal offered further insight on the firm's research saying:

"It is the case that small and medium businesses are at a disadvantage in the cyber security arms race because software and platforms are not being effectively designed for them, so they have to shoehorn consumer or large enterprise grade solutions into their company which don't work in small businesses. But these IT managers and small business owners need to rid themselves of their current ideas that they are too small to be targeted so don't have to worry about security and encryption software. The reality is, small businesses are being targeted by criminals more than ever before and techniques like automated mass targeting are putting them at a serious and present risk of attack."

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock