UK SMEs not formalising cloud strategies

The latest Close Brothers’ Quarterly Survey of UK’s small and medium-sized businesses (SME) has shown that these companies have not, and have no plans to formalise their cloud strategy. The report is based on a survey of 906 businesses, including SME owners and senior management in different sectors. Just above half (51 per cent) said their organisation is not formalising cloud computing strategies, and 29 per cent said yes. T

he rest (19 per cent) were not sure. North East with 62 per cent, and Wales with 65 per cent were the two regions least likely to have a strategy.

On the other hand, SMEs in London were ‘clear about the requirement for a strategy’, as the report puts it.

“Cloud computing is one the key digital developments of the last few years,” said Ian McVicar, CEO, Close Brothers Technology Services.

“It’s very important businesses don’t get left behind because it can be used as a competitive advantage. “The results of the survey are quite sobering and make it clear that there is some way to go before business owners fully appreciate the importance of the cloud. Fundamentally, cloud computing means companies can avoid, for example, purchasing and hosting servers, along with other infrastructure costs. This is not only a cost saving, but means companies can focus on their core business instead of spending both time and resource on establishing and maintaining an IT infrastructure.”

More information about the Close Brothers report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock