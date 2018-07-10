Home of UK space industry gets major technology upgrade

Goonhilly Earth Station wants to be at the centre of the country’s space industry, and it has a plan on making that happen. The company just launched its roadmap which explains just how it plans on becoming the UK’s space industry pivot.

The plan follows a £24 million injection from billionaire Peter Hargreaves in May, which means Goonhilly can install new deep space antennas which will allow it to have the first private deep space communication network.

This network will support commercial flights to the Moon, and scientific missions to Mars.

Then, there are infrastructure projects and facilities in the US and Australia. There are also plans on constructing a modern, green data centre in the UK, ‘featuring unparalleled connectivity’, as well as the opening of a research and development facility.

“Many of the world’s leading space companies have already selected Goonhilly as a trusted partner. As we enter into our next chapter of expansion, our aim is to be the preferred partner for organisations seeking to take advantage of our disruptive, entrepreneurial approach to business. We are always seeking opportunities to add value for our clients, so they can grow their businesses as we grow ours. We have the skills and facilities to deliver that growth as well as access to an unprecedented range of connectivity and technical options,” said Ian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd, the privately held company which acquired the iconic 164-acre Cornwall site from BT in 2014.

Image Credit: Aperture75 / Shutterstock