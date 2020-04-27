UK spies must equip themselves with AI

In order to protect the country from outside threats - both state-sponsored and private - the UK will need to employ artificial intelligence (AI), according to a new report from the Royal United Service Institute (RUSI).

According to the BBC, the Rusi think tank report claims cyberattacks are set to grow so sophisticated that defending against them without AI will become an impossible task. With inconceivably realistic deepfakes or advanced malware that avoids traditional endpoint security systems, AI will become a necessity.

However, AI cannot and must not be considered a be-all and end-all solution, the report affirms. Human intervention will still be required to verify projections and decisions made by AI algorithms.

"Adoption of AI is not just important to help intelligence agencies manage the technical challenge of information overload," said Alexander Babuta, co-author of the Rusi report.

"It is highly likely that malicious actors will use AI to attack the UK in numerous ways, and the intelligence community will need to develop new AI-based defence measures," he added.

Still, we shouldn’t expect Minority Report-esque AI any time soon, especially when it comes to counter-terrorism. There are many questions yet to be ironed out, chiefly around human rights and data privacy.