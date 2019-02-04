UK student loans company hit by a million cyberattacks last year

The Student Loans Company (SLC), a government organisation that handles grants and loans for British universities and colleges, has revealed it endured almost a million cyberattacks in the last fiscal year.

These include malware, denial-of-service, malicious calls and emails, as well as cyberattacks. All of the attacks were unsuccessful, the organisation’s spokesperson said. There was only one instance in which the website was hijacked and has had a Monero miner installed.

Monero is a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin, albeit grants the coin holder more anonymity.

Still, this was considered a third-party incident, given that the malware was injected through a third-party plugin.

Speaking for ITPro, the spokesperson said that almost all of these attacks were a low level of threat. Given that the site holds no customer data, no data could have been compromised, anyway.

The biggest surprise is the amount of threats recorded in the last fiscal year - 965,639, aside from 323 attempted malware attacks, and 235 malicious calls or emails. The year before has seen 95 attacks, and before that – just three.

The reality of this sudden spike in the number of attacks is a bit more anticlimactic. The spokesperson believes that the only thing that has actually changed is how these attacks are recorded.

"It is also necessary to put in context that 99.9 per cent of the "attempts" recorded in 17/18 present an extremely low level of threat. The apparent increase in 17/18 figures is largely due to changes in the way security incidents are recorded,” it was said.

