UK tech investment is failing due to poor training

Most businesses in the UK turned to technology in a bid to navigate the pandemic and have made substantial investments to maintain business continuity. In many cases, however, they are yet to make a return on these investments as many employees haven't been trained on the new tech.

This is the conclusion of a new report from CWJobs, based on a poll of 1,000 tech workers and 500 IT decision-makers, which states that the majority of UK businesses (72 percent) increased their overall investment in tech tools, talent and training by an average of $2 million last year. Tech hiring and training budgets rose by almost $555,000.

Despite the increase in investment, less than one in ten respondents said their organization managed to train all relevant staff. Of all the different tools introduced by businesses, analytics platforms had the worst training coverage, with less than four percent of companies training their staff to use these tools.

Even when organizations have the budget and infrastructure in place to train staff, they are met with resistance from the workers. Sometimes they say training is too time-consuming and sometimes they struggle to complete the courses while working remotely. Employee engagement also seems to be a major issue, as cited by almost a third (31 percent) of the respondents.

Businesses should insist on training, the report suggests, as they stand to gain a lot more than just a return on their tech investment. CWJobs claims high-quality training is an important employee incentive, with almost all staff valuing training throughout their career.