UK tech jobs fall, but demand for skills is growing

The number of technology jobs in the UK has seen a major decline in the past year, according to a new analysis from consulting firm Accenture.

The company's UK Tech Talent Tracker claims the number of technology job listings on LinkedIn’s Professional Network in the UK fell by more than half (57 percent) in these last 12 months, seeing a total of 55,000 roles. In most cases, it was data analytics and cyber security jobs that pulled the average figure down. These two fell 53 percent and 54 percent, respectively.

At the same time, cloud computing alone has had 35,000 roles advertised, making it the most in-demand technology skill in the UK over the past year. Jobs on AI jumped 73 percent in six months, to 6,800, while robotics rose by almost two thirds, to more than 3,000.

Blockchain-related positions jumped 50 percent, quantum computing ones 46 percent.

However tech skills are by far the most in-demand in the country, with some cutting-edge tech seeing spiking demands in a few cities.

Accenture spotted spiking demand for robotics skills in a couple of cities across the UK – 115 percent in Liverpool, 253 percent in Leeds and 450 percent in Newcastle. Still, almost half (41 percent) of all technology-related job postings are in London, and a third of all UK’s tech professionals reside in the capital.

Oxford is “cementing its position” as a growing technology hub, Accenture further added, saying the region recorded a 3,400 percent increase in demand for quantum skills since July. Edinburgh (114 percent), London (96 percent) and Manchester (82 percent) are also seen as major quantum hubs.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on the UK’s overall technology jobs market, certain tech skills still remain in great demand,” said Shaheen Sayed, Accenture’s Technology lead for the UK and Ireland. “Ensuring that UK businesses can access the right tech talent is critical not only for recovery from the pandemic, but for future economic growth as well.”