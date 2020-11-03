UK tech skills gap set to narrow

The skills gap that has long plagued the UK tech industry is slowly narrowing, according to a report from UK IT job board CWJobs.

Polling more than 2,000 workers, both inside and outside the tech industry, the company found that more than half of workers toying with a career change have either either considered or already begun a move into tech. Almost one in ten (eight percent) have already made the shift, the company claims.

One of the key reasons people decide to move into the IT industry is not the salary (although salary is important), but rather job stability. Almost a third agree their careers have become more future-proof since they moved into IT.

The current skills gap is also partly responsible for the perceived stability, as almost half (45 percent) of respondents said their organization was currently looking for additional IT staff.

One third also believes their company needs to recruit new tech talent due to increased remote working; that’s why IT support and cybersecurity are the two most in-demand positions at the moment. Transferable soft-skills such as problem solving (31 percent) and teamwork (22 percent) have also been recognized as beneficial to the sector.

CWJobs also says the industry is welcoming new blood with open arms. Almost a third of companies said they would welcome new talent from outside the industry.