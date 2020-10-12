UK tech visa applications hit new high

It appears both Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have not discouraged tech workers from coming to the UK. According to Tech Nation, visa applications broke the all-time record this September.

The month of August, according to the organization, also saw the third highest quantity of applications on record, hinting at a growing trend.

Applications for the third quarter of the calendar year were up 42 percent compared to the second quarter, and up eight percent on last year’s Q3.

Applicants are said to be primarily Russians, Indians and Americans, coming mostly from software development, cloud computing and AI backgrounds.

“The data flies in the face of claims that remote working and Covid-19 will deter people coming to the UK to work,” said Stephen Kelly, Chair of Tech Nation.

“Quite the contrary. In an environment where talented entrepreneurs are facing potential obstacles in moving to the US, the UK is a natural home.”

Being able to attract talent is critical for the country’s economic recovery, claims Kelly, who also explained that a quarter of those who receive a Tech Nation visa are founders.

“These individuals are setting up businesses across the UK, bringing capital and jobs that are fueling our economic growth. In 2019, £10.1bn was invested into UK tech companies, which created 2.92m jobs.”

“As we consider the long-term effects of Covid-19 and as borders collapse as we move to the cloud, the UK needs to carefully consider the future of the digital nomad.”