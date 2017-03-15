UK tech workers not satisfied with their jobs

Just above half (58 per cent) of UK workers believe it’s possible for them to get their dream job, according to a new report by Hired.

The interesting thing about this stat is that the global average is significantly higher – 70 per cent. So, UK workers don’t really believe finding their dream job can become a reality.

The similar statistic is with people that already believe they’re doing their dream job – globally, 44 per cent of people think so, compared to 35 per cent in the UK.

Don’t worry, it gets worse. Tech workers in the UK are twice as likely to hate their jobs, compared to their peers in the US and Australia, and almost half (41 per cent) are already looking for a new job.

In the US, 30 per cent are looking to switch.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) believes their work doesn’t matter, compared to 15 per cent in the US.

More than a third (38 per cent) does not believe they can show their full potential at their current position, compared to 30 per cent in the US and 27 per cent in Australia.

“Employees who believe dream jobs are possible are happier, and, as secondary research has found, happier employees are more productive” the report concludes.

“But perhaps because so many employed adults believe their dream job is possible, thoughts of greener grass are commonplace: more than a third of working adults are actively looking for a new job at any given moment, and more than 4 in 10 daydream monthly about it in the meantime.”

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa