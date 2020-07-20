UK the second most targeted country when it comes to cyberattacks

The UK is the second most frequent target of “serious” cyberattacks, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Specops Software.

A “serious” cyberattack is defined as one targeting a country’s government agencies, defense and high-tech companies. It also includes economic crimes with losses of a million dollars or more.

According to the Specops Software report, the UK was on the end of 47 such attacks from May 2006 to June 2020, one of which was the large-scale cyberattack deployed across the Labour Party’s digital platforms during the 2019 general election.

“No one can rest on their laurels when it comes to cybersecurity. This research highlights the frequency of cyberattacks which have devastatingly affected key political, social and economic institutions within different countries,” said Darren James, Cyber Security Expert at Specops Software.

“Whilst some countries have had to deal with more cyberattacks classified as significant than others, it’s an important reminder for those in notable positions of power the role they can play in providing the public sufficient and continual governance on what online best practices they can implement to prevent their IT estate from being exploited by opportunistic cyber criminals”.

There are three key actions businesses in both private and public sector should take to remain secure in times of heightened threat: keep cybersecurity solutions and operating systems up to date, assess their IT ecosystems, and provide cybersecurity guidance to employees.