UK universities lead the charge in tech adoption

Universities in the UK are quite advanced when it comes to using new technologies and allowing its students to learn any time, anywhere. This is according to a new report by Citrix, which claims most students and staff nowadays manage their own devices and schedules through apps.

They could be off-campus, or even in another country.

Four in five universities in the UK also use tech to increase their global reach, as well as access to the educational services they provide. But the report also says that these universities, in doing so, aren’t being careful enough.

They’re not planning on implementing BYOD-specific strategies, which means they’re risking compliance issues, as well as increased IT complexity.

A fifth of universities are planning on drafting such a strategy, or are currently in the process of building one.

“Education is now a commercial marketplace where students are paying money for services and expect digital interactions and pervasive connectivity to be the default,” commented Matt Smith, Director, Public Sector, UK & Ireland, Citrix.

“With potential tuition fee cuts on the horizon, it’s encouraging to see that so many higher-education facilities have turned to innovative, cost effective technology to deliver this - in order to improve productivity, increase access to services and reduce their environmental impact.”

Citrix built its report on a Freedom of Information (FoI) request it had sent to 141 universities across the UK, with 109 answering.