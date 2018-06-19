UK users call for 5G to solve mobile signal woes

Half of UK mobile users have said they are not satisfied with their mobile upload and download speeds, showcasing the need for faster 5G deployment, new research has found.

A study by RootMetrics found that overall, 53 per cent of Brits were satisfied with their mobile internet speed.

There were significant differences between users on different networks, however, with Three users the most content (58 per cent), followed by EE (57 per cent) and O2 (51 per cent).

Cost and price plays an important role in the entire idea. On one side, setting up 5G means higher infrastructure cost, because unlike 4G and its huge, centralised cellular towers, 5G requires small cell infrastructure placed close to users.

However, it may or may not be worth the trouble, because consumers are sending out mixed signals. Almost four in five (79 per cent) said they’d gladly pay more for faster mobile internet. Seventeen per cent of O2 customers said they’d pay ten pounds or more for a better service.

However, the report also says that price seems to be one of the major factors when people choose a mobile service carrier.

Kevin Hasley, Head of Product at RootMetrics and Executive Director of Performance Benchmark at IHS Markit, said: “5G will flush everything out and become a ubiquitous technology for connectivity in metro areas – no more Wi-Fi. At the moment operators in the UK are involved in a bit of a cat and mouse game with each other and government about who will invest first in the infrastructure. Clearly mobile operators need to plan their capital expenditure carefully, but 5G will be a key battleground to winning subscribers in the near future and there is first mover advantage here.”

“People say they would pay more for better connectivity and that option is 100 per cent available to them at the time of renewal, but many then make the decision on price alone."

Image Credit: O2