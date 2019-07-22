UK users can still keep .eu domains after Brexit

The UK may be leaving the EU, but its citizens will still get to keep their .eu domains after the conclusion of Brexit. This was confirmed by the European Commission in a recently published Notice to Stakeholders.

It seems as the EU’s earlier decision not to allow UK citizens to keep their .eu domains was reversed. Apparently, the reversal was a result of an increased concern about the “uncertainties surrounding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement” and its implications.

The new decision means the place of residence doesn’t really matter when an EU citizen wants an .eu domain. That’s the only requirement – to actually be an EU citizen, living in the EU, UK or elsewhere.

“Subject to the transition period provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement, as of the withdrawal date the EU regulatory framework for the .eu Top Level Domain, and in particular Regulation (EC) No 733/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 April 2002 on the implementation of the .eu Top Level Domain, will no longer apply to the United Kingdom,” the explanation says.

It goes on to further explain who is able to own such a domain: