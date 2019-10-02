UK users cybersecurity confidence 'misplaced'

When it comes to cybersecurity, many us are apparently very confident and believe we’re doing quite a good job at protecting ourselves from various threats.

However this feeling isn’t really reflected in reality, according to a new report by Nominet. It found that Brits trust themselves more than the government, or the technology, to keep them safe.

A fifth think they’ve experienced data theft or hacking, or that they’ve been customers of companies that have experienced similar unwanted scenarios. Almost three quarters (73 per cent) have received phishing emails.

At the same time, almost no one thinks they’ll be a victim within the next 12 months, with just five per cent considering such a scenario “highly likely”. Roughly a third (31 per cent) considers it “unlikely”, while a tenth thinks there’s no chance, at all, that it would happen.

Even the victims rarely change their habits after a breach. Some don’t change passwords after being breached, don’t contact the company to let them know what happened, and most don’t even call the police.,

Nominet argues that the Brits have “misplaced confidence”, saying that half of them (55 per cent) use secure Wi-Fi for online banking, use additional security software, and use the “remember my password” option on private computers and networks.

“While it’s encouraging that many Brits feel like they know enough to stay safe, an assumption that cyberattacks simply won’t happen to them is playing with fire. Too many of us are still not following even basic advice on security, from changing passwords when a provider has suffered a breach, to using two-factor authentication,” said Russell Haworth, CEO, Nominet.

“With low levels of trust in the government or the industry to keep them safe and complacency being a bad mix, it’s crucial that all stakeholders do their bit in the battle against cybercrime and help consumers to limit attackers’ opportunities. Everyone has a part to play – government, tech companies, retailers and individuals.”